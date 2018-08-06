Google launches new job search feature in Singapore: Lets you literally 'Google' a job role or skill

Google has recently launched a new feature that aims to make job-hunting easier for Singaporeans as it consolidates job listings from over 1,500 sites including MyCareersFuture.sg, FastJobs, JobsCentral, LinkedIn, Monster, Payscale and Randstad.

This new feature is integrated into Google Search, allowing job seekers to search with keywords such as "part-time jobs" and "software developer jobs" which will generate a list of job listings.

When you click on any of these jobs, it will give you an overview of information about the posting such as job title, location, whether it is full-time or part-time, as well as reviews and ratings of the employer.

If you're keen on the job listing, the feature will then direct you to the job listing page on the respective website so you can learn more about the role, or submit your application.

The job search also lets you filter according to categories such as job type, location, posting date, or company type, so users find jobs much more easily.

Job listings can also be saved or shared, and people can sign up for alerts to receive notifications when relevant new listings are posted for those searches.

Many S'poreans Are Finding Jobs On The Go

"Job seekers in Singapore already turn to Google Search when they're looking for a job, and in the past year, we've seen 14 per cent growth in mobile searches for job and career queries compared to the previous year," said Joy Xi, Product Manager, Google Search.

"In fact, many of these searches are happening on the go. Over the last year, almost 50 per cent of job-related queries in Singapore were made on mobile devices. We're hoping that the new immersive job search experience, in particular the mobile-friendly interface we built for, will make it easier for Singaporeans to find jobs more quickly and efficiently."

"Businesses will also benefit from the new job search experience, making their job listings more discoverable, creating a win-win situation for both job-seekers and employers."

The Search experience is currently available in English on the Google app on Android and iOS, and in Google Search on desktop and mobile.

Previously available in the United States only, this Singapore launch will also mark the first in Southeast Asia.

This article was first published in Vulcan Post.