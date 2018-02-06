HDB launches 4,300 BTO flats in Choa Chu Kang, Woodlands, Geylang and Tampines

Teck Whye View is one of the upcoming projects launched by HDB in the February 2018 BTO sales exercise.

Over 4,300 flats were launched for sale on Tuesday (Feb 6) under the Build-To-Order (BTO) and re-offer of balance flats exercise, announced the Housing Development Board (HDB) in a press release.

A total of 3,664 flats are being made available under the BTO exercise, with units in Choa Chu Kang, Woodlands, Geylang and Tampines.

The type of flats in this launch exercise include 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room flat types. Prices range from $71,000 for a 2-room Flexi in Woodlands to $417,000 for a 5-room flat in Tampines.

Starting from this BTO exercise, flats offered will be built with an open kitchen concept whenever the layout permits, said HDB.

The board will also cease to offer the kitchen partition wall under the Optional Component Scheme, as take-up for this item has generally been low. Buyers will still have the option of installing their own partition when carrying out renovation works, said HDB.

HDB is also offering 7171 unselected flats from last year's sale of balance flats and re-offer of balance flats exercises.

These flats include 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room, 5-room, 3Gen and executive flat types across various estates.

At least 95 per cent of the flat suppply will be set aside for first-timer families and up to 5 per cent for second-timer families.

Application for new flats launched in this exercise can be submitted online from today to Feb 12 on the HDB InfoWEB.

The next BTO launch will be in May for about 3,900 flats in Sengkang, Tampines, Toa Payoh and Yishun.

