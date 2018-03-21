Indonesia, Singapore jointly open Nongsa Digital Park in Batam

Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi and her Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan inaugurated on Tuesday the 166-hectare Nongsa Digital Park (NDP) in Batam, Riau Islands.

Retno said the development of the park was a concrete step by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to turn Batam into a digital bridge for the two countries to enhance economic cooperation.

“Nongsa Digital Park also reflects a development concept involving governments, academics and private companies in developing the digital economy,” said Retno, during the inauguration, adding that President Jokowi had given serious attention to the development of the digital economy.

The government is eyeing investment of US$500 million (S$659.2 million) in the digital industry and start-ups, which are expected to create 10,000 jobs, she added.

Meanwhile, Balakrishnan said job creation was among challenges in the digital economy era.

“We know that we are facing the digital revolution with the main problem of job creation. Nongsa Digital Park is important because it is expected to create jobs, future jobs. It promises good jobs and wide opportunity [for citizens],” Balakhrisnan said.

He, however, stressed the importance of education to keep up with the fast changes in the digital industry.

“If the citizens of a country have skills, the jobs will come to them,” he said, adding that Singaporean investment in Batam and its surrounding islands had reached $2 billion.