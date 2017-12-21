Indonesian mining company to enter Japanese market with Hello Kitty gold bars

State-owned miner PT Aneka Tambang (Antam), through Precious Metals Processing and Refinery Business Unit (UBPP LM), is entering the Japanese market by distributing Hello Kitty minted gold bars.

Tempo.co reported that the company had worked with MKK Co. Ltd, a subsidiary company of Mirai Kagaku Co. Ltd., to produce the gold bars.

Antam marketing director Tatang Hendra said Japan was a potential market for Hello Kitty minted gold bars, as there was high demand for gold in the country.

Tatang said the Hello Kitty minted gold bars were among Antam's other innovations to enter the international market.

MKK Co. Ltd. is said to have chosen Antam as the supplier for the Hello Kitty minted gold bars because the state-owned miner was the only gold refinery in Southeast Asia with a London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) certificate.

The Hello Kitty minted gold bars would be available in 1, 5, 10 and 25 grams. The front design displays the Hello Kitty character, while the back part displays Antam's logo.