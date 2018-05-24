Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek says to expand abroad

Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek says to expand abroad
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
May 24, 2018

SINGAPORE - Indonesian ride-hailing and online payment firm Go-Jek on Thursday said it would enter Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines in the next few months, investing $500 million in its international push.

The move will start with ride-hailing services before expanding to other sectors, Go-Jek said in a statement.

"People in Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines don't feel that they're getting enough (choice) when it comes to ride-hailing," CEO Nadiem Makarim said in the statement.

The announcement comes after Uber Technologies Inc sold its Southeast Asian operations to local competitor Grab.

Go-Jek said it was working with regulators and other stakeholders across the region to prepare for the new operations.

The expansion follows Go-Jek's latest round of fundraising, which brought investment from companies including Astra International, JD.COM, Tencent and Temasek.

Also read: South-east Asian rivals Go-Jek and Grab to face off in Singapore as Uber exits region

More about

transportation
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement