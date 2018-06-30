This industrial-style 4-room flat has a unique hanging light bulb feature

The first thing that strikes you when you enter this 990sqf four-room HDB apartment in Bukit Panjang is its three rows of exposed light bulbs hanging from black electrical tracks.

"The theme we wanted is that of a modern and industrial loft," says homeowner AJ Fong, explaining the no-frills illumination fixture.

The bulbs are divided into sections - dining space, sofa, TV console, and bedroom corridor - each with its own switch control. Design consultant Nora Theresia from Spacious Planners was engaged to help the couple realise the home of their desires.

This article was first published in Home & Decor