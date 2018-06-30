This industrial-style 4-room flat has a unique hanging light bulb feature

This industrial-style 4-room flat has a unique hanging light bulb feature
PHOTO: Home & Decor
Isabelle Tow
Home & Decor
Jun 30, 2018

The first thing that strikes you when you enter this 990sqf four-room HDB apartment in Bukit Panjang is its three rows of exposed light bulbs hanging from black electrical tracks.

"The theme we wanted is that of a modern and industrial loft," says homeowner AJ Fong, explaining the no-frills illumination fixture.

The bulbs are divided into sections - dining space, sofa, TV console, and bedroom corridor - each with its own switch control. Design consultant Nora Theresia from Spacious Planners was engaged to help the couple realise the home of their desires.

Industrial-style home with a unique hanging light bulb feature

This article was first published in Home & Decor

More about

Interior Design
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement