Interior style ideas to steal from Vincent Ng's stunning family home

He's a World Wushu champion and three-time gold medallist at the SEA Games, but you may know local celebrity Vincent Ng from his days as a channel 8 actor.

In 2017, the 42-year-old got hitched and gave up his bachelor pad in Sentosa Cove and bought a three-storey home in Ang Mo Kio, where he currently resides with his wife and his mother.

Vincent's home is a beautiful balance of traditional elements and the avant-garde, which is no surprise considering his martial arts background. For him, wushu is an expression of body movement through coordination and balance.

"There is an emphasis on lines, flexibility, physical and mental strength, and it is rooted in values and tradition," he says. As a result, his gorgeous landed home is modern and homely, and takes everyone's needs into consideration, as it's a family home after all.

He is particular about alignment, order, and organisation, both in wushu, as well as his home, and he found an interior designer who is equally, if not more, scrupulous about such details.

OSC By Norman Yeo came highly recommended by Vincent's close friend, veteran Singaporean model Celia Teh. Here, design is used to showcase craftsmanship and detailing, and not the other way round.

Take a peek into Vincent's gorgeous home:

This article was first published in Home & Decor