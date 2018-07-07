International locations where you can retire for just $40,000 a year

If you've been racking your brain about where to retire on a budget, it might be time to think outside the US.

A new report by International Living, which publishes information about living abroad, ranks the five best places to retire and coast on US$30,000 (S$40,967) a year.

To be sure, retiring in a new country will require studying up on the tax implications along with pulling off some other logistical manoeuvring.

But for many older Americans the work will be well worth finding a new, affordable place to spend their golden years.

The average monthly Social Security check is US$1,404, and more than 40 per cent of single adults receive more than 90 per cent of their income from that check, according to the government.

Here are the cities where that check will go far, according to International Living.

1. Mafra, Portugal

A couple can live comfortably in this city, around 20 miles north of Lisbon, for just US$2,034 a month, according to International Living.

Nearby you'll find beaches, parks, frequent concerts and plays along with plenty of cafes and bars to choose from.

2. Cuenca, Ecuador

In Ecuador's third-largest city, couples can live nicely on US$1,680 a month, excluding travel, according to International Living. A three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bedroom apartment condo can go for just US$700 a month.

Among the colonial architecture, you'll find festivals, "distinctive food," and "breath-taking scenery."

3. Central Valley, Costa Rica

Couples can retire here, where two-thirds of the country's population is concentrated, for between US$2,000 and US$2,500 a month. The area is surrounded by forests, mountains and farms.

According to International Living, retirees will find, "elegant residential communities, excellent medical facilities, first-class shopping, splendid restaurants, and spectacular natural wonders."

4. Pedasi, Panama

A few hours away from Panama City, Pedasi will cost couples around US$2,000 a month to live. The fishing town is great for beach-lovers and people who enjoy a place "where the pace of life is slow." The city is surrounded by cattle ranches and corn fields.

One retiree tells International Living a housekeeper charges US$15 and a beer can be yours for US$1.

5. Phnom Penh, Cambodia

The cost of living in Camboda is among the lowest in the world, but according to International Living, "the standard of living is high, leading to more retirees and expats choosing to make this country their home."

A single retiree can get by on just US$1,150 a month. Tom Richter, originally from San Diego, said he pays US$250 a month for a one-bedroom apartment with a balcony in the middle of the city.

This article was first published in CNBC.