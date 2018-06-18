Jack Ma meets Malaysia's Finance Minister Guan Eng ahead of Alibaba office opening in KL

China's Alibaba Group founder and executive chairman Jack Ma speaks during the launching of the country's Digital-Free Trade Zone in Kuala Lumpur on March 22, 2017.

PETALING JAYA - Jack Ma is believed to have met Lim Guan Eng over an informal dinner on Sunday (June 17) night ahead of the opening of Alibaba's office in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

The meeting between the Alibaba founder/chief executive officer and the Finance Minister comes at a time when the government is leaning towards Japan for economic cooperation.

The meeting was expected to be "very meaningful", according to a source.

It is learnt that the dinner was an "introduction meeting" for the two and took place at an exclusive Japanese restaurant in the capital at around 8pm.

Ma is in Kuala Lumpur to open an Alibaba office in Bangsar South, Kuala Lumpur on Monday (June 18).

Ma is one of China's prominent businessmen, and among the first to meet a high-ranking official from the Pakatan Harapan government.