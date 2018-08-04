Jet-setting owners spend $120,000 to renovate luxurious 1-bedroom apartment in Bugis

WHO LIVES HERE: A couple

HOME: One-bedroom condominium apartment

SIZE: 829sqf

A sojourn at a luxury boutique hotel, paired with an itinerary filled with wine and dine destinations, spells the perfect vacation for homeowner Stan and his partner.

Naturally, these avid travellers want their apartment in Bugis to be an urban sanctuary that reflects their lifestyle, too.

"We started out wanting a bold Empire State Building- esque interior, but all our ideas eventually pointed to a restful and elegant style - much like that of the Aman resorts, which we love!" says Stan. The couple's friend and interior designer, Vin Leong from Haelcyon Days, merged the two into the dark and modern one-bedder it is today.

Here's how they achieved the look, which set them back $120,000 in renovation costs.

Luxurious one-bedroom apartment in Bugis with dark finishes and marble Open gallery

THEY RECONFIGURED THE SPACE

Despite the small space, Vin was adamant about not going open-concept. Instead, he com- partmentalised the home into various "elements of surprise".

Upon entering the home, guests will be greeted by a long and striking Nero Marquina marble countertop, before being drawn to the backlit cabinet housing travel mementos. Open the sliding door next to the wood-slat console to enter the bedroom, where its pas- sageway is flanked by a sink vanity and glass wardrobe.

There is also a cleverly concealed walk-in closet.

THEY CHOSE A DARK COLOUR SCHEME

"We both love the sensuality and masculinity of dark tones, leather and brass. Vin's lighting design, from placement and hue to even voltage, accentuates these and creates an inviting and elegant mood," says Stan, who adds that his partner's background in the hospitality industry gave them insight into interior design. To match the home's dark marble and wood finishes, the couple opted for a tinted-glass wardrobe and black granite bay window.

THEY WENT THE EXTRA MILE - LITERALLY

The jet-setters spent lots of time at Ralph Lauren Home's New York stores and lugged home its stylish bedspreads, as well as Art Deco-style sconces which sit prettily by the bed- side. They also ordered a taupe leather sofa from Molteni while in Italy, and nesting coffee tables from Australia. Though they came with some risks - both orders arrived with cracks and had to be replaced - getting the perfect look was well worth it!

