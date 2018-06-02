This job offers a monthly bar and restaurant allowance, but you'll have to go on a date with the boss to get it

How would you like to go on a date with your boss?

Whether your secret fantasy or your worst nightmare, it's a prerequisite to stand a chance of filling the latest opening at dating app Hinge.

Don't worry: The New York start-up hasn't just emerged out of a bygone era, ignorant to the present revolt against workplace power abuses. Rather, it's looking for a relationship expert and wants to make sure they can practice what they preach.

Candidates invited to interview for the "Anti-Retention Specialist" role will be challenged to arrange an IRL (in real life) date to show they can build meaningful conversations and connections. That means picking an activity, choosing the venue, and having your best chat prepped.

"We believe in the power of showing rather than telling," Hinge's director of communications, Jean-Marie McGrath, told CNBC Make It, adding that "creative and meaningful" proposals are most likely to impress.

The successful candidate will be well compensated for their efforts: Hinge is offering a salary of $80,000 to $100,000 plus a monthly bar and restaurant allowance to be used for experience in the field — date observations.

It's all part of what the seven-year-old company describes as its strategy to get users off the app and out on dates. The newly created full-time role is designed to ensure at least 50 percent of first dates lead to second dates by using what it calls "research-backed methods" to foster richer conversations and longer-lasting relationships.

"In our eyes, the less time people spend on the app, the better," said McGrath. Hinge wants to increase "good churn" — the number of people who delete the app because they met someone through it — from 54 percent to 80 percent.

Faced with fierce competition in the dating app space from the likes of Tinder, Bumble and, soon, Facebook, Hinge says it aims to "humanize modern dating." It connects singles through friends of friends on Facebook, according to a statement on its website.

The perfect candidate for the role will have a PhD in sociology, or a related field, and doctoral research focused on topics such as love, relationships, sex, vulnerability and communication. Analytical and communication skills are vital, while media experience is a plus.

"We're looking for someone who can bring exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills to our team, along with a passion for finding our members long-lasting relationships," said McGrath.

Full details of the job posting can be found here.

This article was first published in CNBC.