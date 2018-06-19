Let's give Singapore some competition: Malaysia's finance minister

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Daniel Khoo
The Star/Asia News Network
Jun 19, 2018

CYBERJAYA - Finance minister Lim Guan Eng told a group of entrepreneurs that it is time that Malaysia gave some healthy economic competition to Singapore.

“We must have the can do spirit. For example why is it is we must lose to Singapore every time? Beat them at their own game, you can do it. Penang has beaten them many times,” he told a group of entrepreneurs here at the Malaysian Global Innovation & Creativity Centre’s (MaGIC) Global Accelerator Programme (GAP).

“I’m not being anti-Singapore here but I’m just trying to motivate you that you can do it! After all if you look at Singapore, they use many of our people (talents),” Lim added

He noted that the Singaporeans are really good in marketing noting they have laid bold claims to being the originator of several delicacies that were common to both Singapore and Malaysia.

“Chicken rice is theirs?.. if you’re not careful fried kuay teow will also be theirs (someday),” Lim said to laughter from the audience.

