Luxurious 3-storey semi-detached house in Serangoon with a Balinese-resort look

Design studio Black N White Haus created a home with a cosy ambience, by using warm colours and a mix of East and West elements.

WHO: A couple in their 50s and their pet dog

HOME: Three-storey semi- detached house in Serangoon Gardens

SIZE: 2,500sqf (land area), 4,500sqf (built-up)

Homeowners Bjorn Engelhardt and his wife were keen to give their newly bought semi- detached house a refreshed look, but instead of stripping the space bare, they decided on fine-tuning and injecting their own character into it.

Inspired by the Balinese resort look, they wanted to bring warmth into the house, while still lending a relaxing vibe iconic to the interior style. As a frequent traveller, Bjorn collects many unique South-east Asian art pieces from Indonesia, India and Thailand, and having enough space to showcase his collection was also essential.

With these in mind, the couple sought the help of interior designer Vincent Ang of Black N White Haus, who recommended the use of various natural materials to achieve the look and feel the homeowners appreciated.

Venatino marble was chosen for the flooring on the ground level, where the large floor area showcases the natural beauty of the material.

An earthy colour palette complete with the extensive use of wood finishes and furniture, and ambient lightings turned the living area into a welcoming space.

Ornamental accessories and sculptures dot the built-in niches above the wood TV console and Travertine marble-clad feature wall.

For the dining room, the couple chose a long wooden dining table that can accommodate gatherings of friends, especially since they enjoy having guests over often. The previous kitchen was transformed into an open-plan space, to elevate the sense of spaciousness and amount of natural light that filters into the interiors.

Vincent chose a bold shade of gold for the structural wall along the staircase. By using Nippon Momento textural effect paint, all three floors are visually connected. A maroon hue in a similar paint effect was selected for the walls in the master bedroom on the second level, to complement the wood accents of fixtures, including the bedside tables, four-poster bed and divider.

The resort-style continues into the master bathroom, which boasts lots of wood and stone finishes, too.

Thanks to the loftiness of the top floor, the homeowners even commissioned an artist to design an oriental-inspired portrait artwork.

In this art-filled home, the artistic feature is indeed the cherry on the cake.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.