Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia
Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions
Firms start to pull Facebook ads following data scandal
These are the best companies to work for in Australia, according to LinkedIn
Australian casino boss Packer resigns due to mental illness

Sunlands Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
The 2018 Global Fintech Investment (Shenzhen China) Summit, turning Nanshan District into an International Innovation Center for Financial Technology
AbbVie and Eisai Obtain Additional Approval for New Indication of Fully Human Anti-TNF-alpha Monoclonal
Eisai: Anticancer Agent LENVIMA Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) in Japan
Marriott International’s Best-In-Class Loyalty Programs Score With Once-In-A-Lifetime Experiences Exclusively For Members At HK SEVENS
Pundi X gets listed on one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms in Southeast Asia

Indonesia, Singapore jointly open Nongsa Digital Park in Batam
Warren Buffett is so frugal with Berkshire Hathaway's money he pays for his own postage
Facebook loses US$50 billion in market value after user data scandal
The Weinstein Company files for bankruptcy
AirAsia in talks to set up Myanmar airline
Quick fix? Struggling Singapore retailers turn to vending machines
Asia's tycoon, billionaire and empire-builder Li Ka-shing retires
We went through the list of Singapore billionaires and found some interesting trends
This Singaporean turned her hobby into a baby products empire with 16 stores In China and locally
6 tips on how to stop being a work martyr
Crocs shoes lose EU patent
Toys 'R' Us preparing to close all US stores

