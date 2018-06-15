Podcast: Money Hacks - How to approach financial planning in your 40s or late 20s

Episode 12

Duration: 8:25 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene.

How can you plan your finances better in your 40s, while keeping an eye on the future, and the cost of inflation? Is youth an asset when you're in your late 20s, when it comes to taking more financial risks to grow your money?

What can you also do at the age of 18, if you want to think ahead before feeling the pressures of the rat race and putting aside financial planning till it's too late?

We ask Mr Vasu Menon - vice-president and senior investment strategist (wealth management) at OCBC Bank - for his thoughts on our scenarios.

Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.