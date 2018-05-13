Podcast: Money Hacks - Should you invest in ICOs or IPOs?

Money Hacks

Episode 7

Duration: 10:55 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene.

You're a millennial and you're eyeing to raise funds for your dream start-up. Should you invest in initial coin offerings (ICO)? What if you're a senior and you're thinking that the new trend in ICOs may present better investment options than good old initial public offerings (IPO)?

We pose these scenarios to Mr Anson Zeall, the chairman of the Association of Cryptocurrency Enterprises and Startups Singapore (Access).

Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim

Listeners: Send us your questions or scenarios for our experts to tackle: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

