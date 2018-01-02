Raise your hand if you're not ready to go back to work

We've had a great couple of free days but it's time to get back to the grind. It may seem intimidating but we have to do it. Before you start hustling hard, here are some tips that will help you get back to regular programming.

TAKE IT ONE STEP AT A TIME

After days (maybe even weeks) of not being in the office, you might be overwhelmed by the amount of tasks you have to finish. Our suggestion is to take it one step at a time. Finish one thing before moving to the next. This way, it won't seem like too much work.

PLOT EVERYTHING

Before heading back to regular programming, grab a 2018 planner. That way you'll be able to track everything from work deliverables to events and special occasions. You can also opt to use apps on your phone.

GET SOME SLEEP

After all the Christmas and New Year parties, you're going to need some rest. Give yourself one day where you can just rest and stay in bed.

DRESS TO IMPRESS

If you're dressed in something that makes you feel confident, it might just give you a positive perspective on work. Start planning your outfits for the first week to give you the extra push you need.

SPREAD THE GOOD VIBES

Chances are you're not the only one feeling sluggish after the break. Try your best to put a smile on your face and spread the good vibes to your teammates.

MAKE A CUP OF COFFEE

To give you the extra boost of energy, make a cup of coffee. You can even make a whole pot for everyone at the office too. If you want to make brewed coffee like a pro, you can watch our video here.