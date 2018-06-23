A raw, monochromatic 3-room HDB resale flat that's full of character

PHOTO: Home & Decor
Home & Decor
Jun 23, 2018

In this unconventional three-room HDB resale apartment at Holland Avenue, total exposure is the name of the game - and it makes for a gritty statement in the form of raw textures and a stark monochromatic colour palette set against a bold blue on the floor and walls.

Topping off the interior intrigue is the owners' quirky, individual expression.

This is a highly personalised home, where industrial edge, boho chic and easy living meet, complete with pet cats.

The homeowners turned to the designers at Three-D Conceptwerke to create interiors that would reflect their character, while optimising function without compromising on form.

As seen in the 2018 edition of Home & Decor Designer Showcase.

