Samsung teams up with Singapore's Grab for SE Asia push

Tech giant Samsung Electronics said on Feb. 2 that it has inked a partnership with Grab, the largest ride-hailing firm in Southeast Asia, to provide its mobile devices and security solutions.

Under the new partnership, Samsung will offer the Singapore-based ride-sharing service firm tablets and smartphones fitted with its infortainment system and security solution Knox for the Grab vehicles.

Customers will be able to book cars on Samsung devices installed in Grab's kiosks at malls, hotels and airports, Samsung said.

The two companies will also run a micro-financing programme that allows Grab drivers on a tight budget to purchase Samsung smartphones.

The ride-sharing firm has around 2.3 million drivers and 770 million app downloads and offers ride-sharing services in 186 cities in eight nations, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Myanmar.

"Southeast Asia is home to the world's fastest-growing emerging markets, yet many in the smaller towns and cities do not have easy access to the growing digital economy," said Anthony Tan, chief executive of Grab, in a press release.

Samsung also hopes the tie-up will help maintain its competitive edge over rivals, such as Apple, Huawei and Xiaomi, in the market where more people are increasingly using smart devices.

"Samsung will be able to expand its business in the region and contribute to the growth of digital economy there through the collaboration," said Lee Sang-chul, chief of Samsung's Southeast Asia and Oceania business.