See bachelorette's 3-bedroom apartment that's inspired by travel

Geometric prints and patterns are aplenty in this Scandi-style home, which features an understated travel-inspired theme.

WHO: A bachelorette

HOME: Three-room condominium apartment in Balestier

SIZE: 710sqf

Michelle Tan's bubbly personality and stories of her fun holidays inspired her designers, Luqman and Anna from Distinct Identity, to create a playful yet chic design - something different from the simpler, Scandi-style plan the homeowner initially had in mind.

The geometric patterns throughout the home alludes to Michelle's love for travelling; an eye-catching world map bookcase in the living room sets the theme, while triangular motifs throughout the home are a contemporarystyle interpretation of the mountains that Michelle, an avid trekker, has visited.

"We want our designs to embody the owners' personality; the world map feature showcases what Michelle loves most," says Anna and Luqman.

Part of the $70,000 renovation and furnishing cost, this built-in bookcase proved to be a clever way to conceal the condominium intercom, as well as display Michelle's books and knick-knacks, too. This was a much-needed requirement in the cosy apartment.

$70,000 to turn bachelorette pad into playful yet chic home

















To create more storage space, the designers incorporated an open wall shelf above the kitchen peninsula counter - keeping essentials at an arm's reach - and a storage bed and bay window vanity in the master bedroom. The latter is clad in a mix of woodlook and muted Peranakan motif laminates, which give the archetypal Scandinavian colour palette a unique twist.

The understated travel-inspired silhouettes make it easy for the designers to transition into a more elegant design in the bathrooms and kitchen.

The master bathroom, in particular, features a vibrant blue and white Moroccan, as well as classic black and white Bertie tiles.

Gleaming from the natural sunlight that streams through the large windows, the intricate patterns stand out against the soothing wood tones of the cabinetry.

Completing this tres chic, boutique hotel-inspired look are Michelle's collection of well-packaged candles and skincare products.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.