A sophisticated European-style 3-room HDB flat near Holland Village

Despite its petite size, this HDB home shines with its atypical layout and customised soft furnishings.

WHO LIVES HERE: A bachelor in his 40s

HOME: Three-room HDB resale apartment near Holland Village

SIZE: 800sqf

The homeowner of this sophisticated abode saw the complete look only when he was ready to move in. Such is the schedule of the busy businessman, who fully trusted Adrian Heng of Ottimo Spazi to deliver a turnkey service.

The designer worked in European design influences – his client’s favourite travel destination – and combined that with his signature touch, to create an understatedly elegant home with bespoke motifs and furniture. But first, Adrian knocked the walls down for a clean slate.