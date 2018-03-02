Tencent CEO is richest Chinese

Tencent Holdings Ltd’s co-founder and CEO Ma Huateng is now the richest Chinese, according to Hurun Global Rich List 2018.

According to Nanyang Siang Pau, he topped the Greater China region list and ranked 15th on the global rich list, with a net worth of 295 billion yuan (S$61.5 billion).

Tencent, the Chinese Internet giant behind the WeChat messaging app, also operates other platforms, including QQ and Tenpay.

The Hurun Global Rich List is published by the Hurun Research Institute, a leading China-based organisation which ranks the wealth of the country’s rich and famous, Amazon.com’s founder Jeff Bezos topped the global list, with a net worth of 775 billion yuan.

