These are the 10 most desirable companies to work for in Germany, according to LinkedIn

From retail to consultancy groups, Germany has an array of thriving industries to work in, and according to LinkedIn's latest rankings, technology is one of the most sought-after sectors.

In LinkedIn's 2018 "Top Companies" list, the professional networking platform uncovered the top 25 businesses to work for in Germany by analysing the level of retention, job seeker reach, interest and engagement each company has.

To assemble each "Top Companies" list for major nations, LinkedIn collected data from its 546 million-plus users, of which more than 11 million came from the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

CNBC takes a look at the 10 most attractive companies to work for in Germany:

1. McKinsey & Company

As a management consultancy, McKinsey & Company looks to assist clients in making "distinctive, lasting and substantial improvements in their performance", in addition to building firms that retain people of great value. McKinsey operates in over 120 cities worldwide, and has some 14,000 consultants, which range from a variety of professions including medical doctors, engineers, data scientists and entrepreneurs. And when it comes down to it, McKinsey openly admits that its people are its greatest strength.

2. Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet's largest subsidiary, Google, not only has a large proportion of the search engine market, it also has holds a strong attraction for potential employees, with LinkedIn reporting that Google receives 1.1 million job applications on an annual basis.

At Google, a number of job opportunities are available from legal and finance, to design, sales and engineering; however as a company Google looks to hire those who can deliver fresh viewpoints and experiences to its teams. In addition to Google, Alphabet owns a number of other groups, including Calico and DeepMind.

3. Amazon

In 2018, global e-commerce giant Amazon is a popular one among LinkedIn's "Top Companies" lists. Coming in first in the US, and in the top 10 for the UK, Canada, India and Germany, Amazon appears to be a key favourite among leading nations. Describing itself as a "company of pioneers", Amazon currently employs more than 540,000 people and offers a range of work perks, with German employees entitled to annual employee discounts and assistance in health and financial care.

4. Huawei Technologies

Headquartered in China, Huawei Technologies' products and services can be found in over 170 countries and the tech and ICT solutions provider says it serves a third of the global population daily. When it comes to corporate culture, the group is dedicated to not cutting corners and encourages young team players to take on greater responsibilities, to push them up the career ladder. Currently, the company has around 180,000 employees.

5. Boston Consulting Group

The global management consultancy BCG looks to bring the most suitable individuals together to be able to "challenge established thinking and drive transformation". With its offices based in 50 nations worldwide, BCG boasts a total headcount of over 14,000 and has partnerships with the likes of TED, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, WEF and World Wide Fund for Nature.

When it comes to the ideal consultant candidate, BCG looks for "passionate, open-minded individuals with a wide range of academic backgrounds, work experiences, perspectives, thinking styles, and expertise."

6. Salesforce

This company's work ethos revolves around its "Ohana values" which include innovation, growth, trust, equality, fun wellbeing, customer success, transparency and giving back. Not only that, but for its 30,000 employees, the group aims to deliver "unparalleled rewards" with equal pay and perks including mindfulness rooms, and employees getting seven days annually to volunteer for importance causes.

7. HERE Technologies

Its vision: To "enable the autonomous world for everyone." Headquartered in Amsterdam, HERE Technologies started back in 1985 when it wanted to pioneer in-vehicle navigation systems and digitize mapping - today the company partners with leading carmakers, which according to the company, means its powering 80 per cent of in-car navigation systems in Europe and North America.

What its 8,000-plus employees in 54 countries have in common is a desire to create a more advanced future when it comes to location technology.

8. Merck

Seen as the world's oldest chemical and pharmaceutical business, Germany's Merck Group says that its company is "shaped by curious minds". With more than 52,000 people employed, Merck offers workers a range of company benefits, including subsidized gym membership, access to private counselling and exclusive discounts on fashion, travel and electronics.

9. Deloitte

The multinational professional services network Deloitte has 263,900 employees scattered across 150 countries, working in departments such as tax, financial and risk advisory, and consulting. For the group, it sees developing talent as a matter of key importance, stating that people are the "very reason client service excellence is a hallmark of Deloitte."

When it comes to work perks in Germany, employees are entitled to a Deloitte credit card, accident insurance, private use of a company smartphone and leasing of vehicles - under Deloitte conditions.

10. Zalando

Another e-commerce group to grace the top 10 is Zalando, a German online fashion retailer that delivers to 15 countries and offers more than 2,000 fashion brands at a touch of a button.

For the 14,000-plus individuals employed at the group, workers are entitled to 40 per cent staff discount on the fashion brands, have access to fresh fruit baskets and drinks daily, in addition to being able to attend parties and have time off for volunteering. Last year the online retailer came in first place in Germany's list.