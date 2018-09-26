Upper East Coast landed property launched for sale with $26 million asking price

A freehold landed residential site in Upper East Coast has gone on the market with an asking price of S$26 million, the sole marketing agent said on Monday.

The land price works out to S$914 per square foot (sq ft) for the 28,449 sq ft plot, which is zoned for three-storey mixed landed housing.

Two pairs of semi-detached homes - 9 and 9A, Jalan Haji Salam, and 11 and 11A, Jalan Haji Salam - are being sold collectively, agent Edmund Tie & Company told The Business Times.

The site can be redeveloped as any combination of detached, semi-detached or terrace housing, with either conventional homes or cluster housing, subject to planning approval, the agent added.

Swee Shou Fern, the firm's senior director of investment advisory, said in a media statement that large sites for landed housing projects "are rarely available".

"The price quantum of this property is also palatable to developers," she added.

The property is located between the upcoming Bedok South and Sungei Bedok MRT stations, and is within one kilometre of Temasek Primary and within two kilometres of Bedok Green Primary, according to the Singapore Land Authority's OneMap application.

The tender exercise closes on Oct 31 at 3pm.

