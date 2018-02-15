Ushering in the God of Wealth the feng shui way

Are you down on your luck at the moment? Hoping for a windfall? A visit from the God of Wealth, perhaps?

This year, the God of Wealth (Choy Sun in Cantonese) lies in the North. But so do the Five Ghosts (which denote pettiness, gossip and competitiveness). Thus, it would be tricky to offer prayers lest you invite the wrong deity or energy into your home.

To avoid wrongly ushering the Five Ghosts' energy, it is best to receive the God of Wealth in a temple, advised feng shui master Jessie Lee. This year, the direction of the God of Happiness is north-east.

"The best time to receive the God of Wealth and God of Happiness is from 11pm to 1am. However, the best time to welcome these deities for the Tiger zodiac is from 3am to 4.59am and the Rabbit from 5am to 6.59am," said Lee.

This year, you should also avoid the West as it is the direction of the Spirit of Bad Omen (Hock Sun). If you miss welcoming the God of Wealth ceremony, fret not. Lee explained that it does not mean that the year will not be a bountiful one.

"Welcoming the God of Wealth is a symbolic gesture to remind us to stay focused on the manifest for wealth. However, a person still has to plan, strategise and take the right actions throughout the year," she said.

To help us to mitigate the negative energies of our home, Lee recommended a feng shui cure. This year, the North sector has the presence of negative stars 3 Killings (Sam Sat) and 5 Yellow (Ng Wong).

"We can use the salt water cure to appease negative energy. Salt has been used historically for thousands of years as a cleansing agent. It is known to be able to heal and cleanse negative energy," she said.

In feng shui, a salt water cure (negative ions) can neutralise the negative energy by neutralising the positively charged ions in the surroundings," she said. This is usually done on Feb 3 of every year, the day before the beginning of spring.

These are Lee's instructions: Fill a vase or glass jar with salt (coarse salt or table salt) up to three-quarters full. Place on top of the salt six ancient coins with the yang side up (the side with four Chinese characters). These coins are, however, optional.

Then fill the remaining space with water almost to the top. There is also a time and direction for the process. The salt water cure is disposed of after a year before replacing it with a new one.