Aloysius Pang suffered chest and abdominal injuries in NZ military exercise, in stable condition after two operations

SINGAPORE - Actor Aloysius Pang, who was seriously injured during an overseas military exercise in New Zealand last Saturday (Jan 19), has successfully undergone abdominal surgery and a follow-up relook operation.

The follow-up operation was completed at 11am Singapore time on Monday, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a statement.

"Operationally Ready National Serviceman, Corporal First Class (National Service) [CFC (NS)] Pang Wei Chong, Aloysius, 28, was carrying out repair works inside the Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer (SSPH) at Waiouru Training Area, New Zealand when he sustained injuries to his chest and abdominal areas," Mindef said.

The same evening, CFC Pang underwent abdominal surgery at Waikato Hospital in Hamilton, New Zealand.

A medical team from Singapore is working with the New Zealand team to provide the best possible care for CFC Pang, Mindef said.

The ministry has made arrangements for CFC Pang's next of kin to be flown to New Zealand.

His mother has visited him and spoken to him in hospital, while CFC Pang's father and brother are due to arrive in New Zealand on Monday evening Singapore time, Mindef added.

"An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the incident," Mindef said.

