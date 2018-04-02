Fans required to register for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War red carpet on April 16

Actors Robert Downey Jr (left) and Benedict Cumberbatch will be in Singapore for a red carpet event for Avengers: Infinity War.

More details about the April 16 red carpet fan event for Avengers: Infinity War have been revealed.

Thos who wish to catch a glimpse of superheroes Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr Strange), Karen Gillan (Nebula) and director Joe Russo, are required to register in person at Sands Expo and Convention Centre Hall B.

Participants will be given a non-transferable wristband to gain access to the fan event, which will be held at the Event Plaza, located at the outdoor promenade overlooking Marina Bay.

Registration will be on a first-come-first-served basis and visitors must register in person.

Marina Bay Sands said fans will be able to start queuing at 7am on April 16, Monday, when the convention centre opens. No overnight queuing will be permitted.

Photo ID, full name and contact number will be required during registration. A paper slip with admission details, time and entry points will be issued.

After registration, fans can head to Hall A where they can catch film screenings of Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War. There will also be concession stands selling food and drinks, before the red carpet event kicks off.

a1admin@sph.com.sg