Hong Kong's 'Demon Chef' Alvin Leung to open first Singapore restaurant in April

Three-star Michelin Alvin Leung, who is known for his creative take on gastronomic creations, will be opening his first restaurant in Singapore this April.

Leung, who hails from Hong Kong and calls himself the "Demon Chef", is one of the biggest personalities in the culinary scene in Hong Kong.

His restaurant here will be a Cantonese restaurant known as Forbidden Duck and will be located at Marina Bay Financial Centre. It will be serving the signature Peking-style and slow-cooked roast duck alongside other classic Cantonese dishes and dim sum.

Slow roasted whole duck from Forbidden Duck restaurant.Photo: Forbidden Duck

The self-taught chef is also known for one of Hong Kong's top restaurants Bo Innovation, which dishes out contemporary Chinese cuisine using modern techniques, such as molecular xiao long bao, and a dish of edible condom filled with honey and ham on a beach made of mushroom.

Next month, Leung will also be a guest chef at Regent Hotel's Summer Palace restaurant from April 6 to 8. He will be collaborating with executive chef Liu Ching Hai to create an eight-course dinner menu.

