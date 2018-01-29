Indomie served in Milan halal restaurant

Indomie, the popular Indonesian instant noodle, is now available at a halal fast food restaurant in Milan, Italy.

According to Antara, Ckn & Ckn owner Osama is an Egyptian who has been living in Milan for a long time, and his eatery currently has seven branches across the city.

Indofood marketing representative at Milan, Yulia Kartini, told the agency in London on Sunday that halal food was becoming widely available in Milan following an increasing number of immigrants working in the city.

Already popular in Italy, Indomie is expected to attract more customers to the restaurant, which specializes in chicken and burgers.

Yulia added that the company's collaboration with restaurants abroad was part of its mission to promote Indonesian food outside the country.