Man grows breasts after taking gastric medicine for 2 months
Chocolate tied to decreased risk of irregular heart rhythm
Cigarette filters may increase lung cancer risk
New service in Japan to predict genetic disorders in children

Authorities warn of high levels of mercury found in Royal Expert Whitening Cream
In praise of GPs, unsung heroes of the healthcare system
Tay Ping Hui: I was a fat kid
Don't drink the water! Diarrhoea from US swimming pools rising
Is asthma curable?
Swallowable balloons work to curb obesity: Study
How do parents sleep at night?
Potential male contraceptives discovered in plant chemicals
How to enjoy life without overdoing sugar and alcohol
How to help your friend quit smoking
Breast milk versus formula milk: Weighing baby milk options

