JOHOR BARU - All 77 car and bus lanes at the Causeway will operate for the coming festive period due to the high volume of traffic expected both ways, the Immigration Department announced.

Johor Immigration chief Datuk Rohaizi Bahari said all 48 lanes at the Second Link in Tuas will also be open.

He said the department was prepared for increased traffic at the Causeway and Second Link as hordes of Malaysians and Singaporeans cross paths during the festive break.

"I hope motorists plan their journeys to avoid being stuck in traffic congestion," he told Sunday Star on Saturday (Dec 16).

The other offices are at the Home Ministry Complex at Setia Tropika here, Kulai, Batu Pahat, Kukup, Segamat, Mersing, Muar and Kluang.

Rohaizi said applying for a new passport and renewals would only take about an hour after payment was made.

He had another piece of vital advice to Malaysians - check if you are on the Immigration travel blacklist.

He said those who failed to pay their National Higher Education Fund Corporation loans or settle their taxes would be barred from exiting, with bankrupts also disallowed.

Recently, Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said almost 800,000 Malaysians are on the travel blacklist and will not be able to travel overseas.