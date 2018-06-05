Watch live 2018 FIFA World Cup matches for free at 55 community clubs islandwide

Football mania is upon us again.

You can soak up the 2018 FIFA World Cup fever this June with live screenings of all 64 matches at 55 community clubs (CCs) islandwide.

Cheer for your favourite team and bond with family, friends, and neighbours over the month-long football championship.

Besides watching the matches, you can also look forward to various activities.

They include a Subbuteo table football showcase at Pek Kio CC, a football try-out at The Serangoon and a 'penalty challenge' at Our Tampines Hub (OTH).

Get the ball rolling by catching the opening match on June 14 11 pm at 40 CCs and OTH.

on Facebook It's official! The FIFA World Cup returns to more than 50 CCs near you. ⚽🏆🎉 Ayew ready for an absolutely Fabregas... Posted by The People's Association on Monday, 4 June 2018

For the latest screening schedules at the CCs, visit www.pa.gov.sg and the PAFrenz Facebook page.

The event is organised by the People's Association in partnership with Singapore Pools, Singtel, and StarHub.

