10-year-old boy on scooter taken to hospital after getting hit by motorcycle at Yishun

A 10-year-old boy was taken to hospital after getting hit by a motorcycle along Yishun Avenue 4 on Saturday (Aug 4) at about 5pm.

A Stomp contributor was at the scene after the accident had taken place.

He told Stomp that he understood the boy had been crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing when he was hit by the motorcycle

In a video shared by the Stomp contributor, the boy is seen sitting on the pavement with his green scooter and crying in pain with one hand to his head as bystanders attend to him.

A motorcycle is seen lying in the middle of the road, past the pedestrian crossing.

The Stomp contributor told Stomp that he asked the boy if he knew the mother's number and called her to come down.

"She was very shocked and asked what happened but I told her to come down first and then we would tell her," he said.

"At that moment he just really needed his mother by his side."

The Stomp contributor added that he is still in contact with the boy's parents who informed him that their son is still under observation at time of publishing.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said that they received a call for assistance at 5.20pm.

The police told Stomp that they were alerted to the accident along Yishun Avenue 4 towards Yishun Central at about 5.15pm.

"A pedestrian, a 10-year-old boy was conscious when conveyed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital."

Police investigations are ongoing.