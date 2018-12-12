12-year-old dies from injuries after falling into pool at Bedok condo

A play fight between 12-year-old twins by a swimming pool in a condominium quickly turned into a tragedy.

The twin boys were wrestling by the poolside of the Waterfront Gold condominium in Bedok Reservoir Road when the older boy slipped and fell into the deep end.

The police were alerted to a case of drowning at 756 Bedok Reservoir Road at around 2.30pm on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, the boy was taken unconscious to Changi General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Straits Times understands that the boy's grandfather, whom the twins were visiting, tried to rescue him from the pool, but failed.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that there was blood on the boy's body, but the cause of bleeding was not known.

The police are investigating the incident as a case of unnatural death.

Drowning incidents in condominium pools have long been a cause of concern.

A 2016 report by the KK Women's and Children's Hospital showed that the number of near-drowning cases involving children had increased greatly from 2011 to 2015.

There were 104 cases of near-drowning incidents and 10 deaths within the reported five-year period.

This was a significant increase from the previous five-year period, where five cases of near-drowning and 12 deaths were reported.

According to the report, most of the cases involved children aged between one and six, with all the reported deaths having occurred in private swimming pools.

