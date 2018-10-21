2 dead in Bukit Timah accident as van crashes into tree, driver injured and arrested

In video footage and pictures of the incident, the silver van is seen with its front severely damaged.

A van crashed into a tree along Bukit Timah Road on early Saturday morning (Oct 20), leaving two passengers dead and its driver injured.

Stomp understands that the van is believed to have skidded and hit the tree.

Several Stompers shared circulated videos and photos that show a smashed van at the accident site.

Responding to a Stomp query, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a van and which occurred in the direction of Upper Bukit Timah Road at 3.08am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp that they received a call to an accident at the junction of Bukit Timah Road and Mackenzie Road at about 3.10am.

Two male passengers, aged 25 and 42, were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.



Photo: Shin Min Daily News

The van driver, a 25-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Stomp understands that he suffered an open wound on his left knee.

He was subsequently arrested for causing death by a rash act, added the police.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the three men were friends who had just celebrated the driver’s birthday.

The report also said that the two passengers were private hire car drivers and the elder man was the godfather of the younger one.