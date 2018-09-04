2 men arrested for Dhoby Ghaut MRT brawl caught on video

SINGAPORE - Two men caught on video fighting at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station have been arrested for affray.

The police were alerted to the case on Sunday night (Sept 2) and subsequently arrested the men, aged 36 and 20.

A video of the two men engaged in a brawl, around two minutes long, was uploaded onto citizen journalism website Stomp on Monday. The video had reportedly been circulating on WhatsApp before Stomp was alerted to it.

The video begins with the two men, one dressed in black and a taller man dressed in blue, throwing punches and pushing each other aggressively at a train platform of Dhoby Ghaut station along the North-East Line.

The man in black can be seen with blood smeared on the right side of his face and neck. The two men get into a fighting stance and the man in black drops his backpack.

A woman and some MRT staff step in to stop the conflict to no avail.

The woman, pointing at the man in black, was heard several times in the video repeatedly saying: "He's drunk! He's drunk!"

At one point, a young boy stands near the men, watching the fight, before being told to move away from the two men.

The men hurl vulgarities and charge at each other.

When an onlooker steps in to placate the men, the man in black tells him: "Look at what he did to my face!"

The man in black then urges station staff to call the police.

He then turns and walks away before suddenly charging at the man in blue. He is pinned down immediately by the taller man, who can be heard yelling: "Hold him down if not I will take him out."

The two are then separated with the help of onlookers and station staff.

