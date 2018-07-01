2 men injured in chain collision at Woodlands checkpoint

Two drivers were injured in a traffic accident involving four cars at the departure viaduct of the Woodlands Checkpoint on Sunday (July 1).

Photos posted by Facebook user مصباح الفلاح والإصلاح show the aftermath of the incident.

At least three of the vehicles were heavily damaged, with smoke billowing from the wreckages.

The police told Stomp that they were alerted to the incident at 3.28am.

Two male drivers, aged 32 and 51, were conscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Stomp understands that three of the vehicles involved were Singapore-registered cars. The remaining vehicle was a Malaysian-registered car.

on Facebook [1 Jul, 4.05am] Departure viaduct at Woodlands Checkpoint is temporarily closed due to a traffic accident. Travellers to drive carefully and listen to instructions from officers. Posted by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Saturday, 30 June 2018

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) posted an advisory on its Facebook page on Sunday morning, informing motorists that the departure viaduct at Woodlands Checkpoint was closed.

It also advised the public to follow the instructions from its officers and drive carefully.

This marks the second accident on the Causeway in two days.

On June 30, another accident involving a trailer, a lorry and three motorcycles saw two people killed and three others injured.