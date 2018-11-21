2 men nabbed for penknife attack on woman in Jurong West after stand-off with police

SINGAPORE - Two men who allegedly assaulted a woman with a penknife in Jurong West were arrested on Monday (Nov 19) after a four-hour stand-off with the police.

The police were alerted to a case of assault at a bus stop near Block 501 Jurong West Street 51 at about 2.45pm that day, they said in a statement on Tuesday night.

They found a woman with facial injuries and lacerations on her arms, who said that two men had attacked her with a penknife. She was taken to the hospital.

The attackers had fled the scene.

Officers from the Jurong Police Division identified the two men through ground inquiries and the use of police camera images.

The men, both aged 30, were arrested at about 9pm on the same day with the help of Special Operations Command officers.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, police officers were spotted at Jurong West Street 42 from about 4pm.

The pair had refused to open the door of their flat.

The stand-off between the police and the men came to an end when a locksmith was able to help officers gain access to the unit.

A knife was seized in relation to the case.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, the men may each face a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.