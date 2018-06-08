2 South Korean media personnel arrested for criminal trespass in Singapore: Police

A view of the entrance of the North Korean embassy in Singapore May 24, 2018. Picture taken May 24, 2018.

SINGAPORE - Two South Korean men from the Korean Broadcasting System News (KBS) have been arrested for trespassing into the residence of the Ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

According to a statement on Friday (June 8), police said they received a report on Thursday (June 7) afternoon at about 3.50pm about the case. Two men, aged 42 and 45, were subsequently arrested.

Police said two other men, a 31-year-old South Korean KBS representative, and another 29-year-old South Korean man, who was the guide and interpreter for the group, are also under investigation.

on Facebook TWO SOUTH KOREAN MEDIA PERSONNEL ARRESTED FOR CRIMINAL TRESPASS On 7 June 2018 at about 3.50pm, the Police received a... Posted by Singapore Police Force on Thursday, 7 June 2018

It added that the three men who were representing the Korean Broadcasting System News are not accredited media personnel in Singapore.

Police investigations are ongoing. Anyone convicted of criminal trespass may be punished with imprisonment of up to three months, or a fine of up to $1,500, or both.

In its statement, the police warned that members of the media who commit any offence in Singapore will also not be accredited and will thus not be able to cover the US-North Korea summit taking place next Tuesday (June 12).

a1admin@sph.com.sg