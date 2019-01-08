23 Car Parks in Singapore You Didn't Know Had Free Parking

If I had to nominate one cliche that rings all-too-true in Singapore, it would be "there's no such thing as a free lunch". Every year, more and more of our favourite car parks decide to stop offering free parking. But we'd like to reassure you that there are still some places where parking is free-for now.

Mustafa Centre

First hour free daily, $2 per subsequent hour or part thereof.

Photo: The Straits Times

Not only does Mustafa Centre offer cheap groceries and some of the best money changing rates in town, you also get free parking for an hour. Yay. Great if you just want to stop by for a quick prata meal nearby. The only thing you want to avoid doing is actually shopping at Mustafa, since that's going to take at least 10 years.

Address: 145 Syed Alwi Road, S(207704)

Ikea, Giant Hypermarket and Courts Megastore at Tampines Retail Park

Free parking daily.

Photo: The Straits Times

While the Alexandra branch requires you to spend at least $15 at IKEA in exchange for 3 hours of free parking, Tampines is still ulu enough to offer parking space completely free. The same goes for Giant and Courts next door.

Address of IKEA Tampines: 60 Tampines North Drive 2, S(528764)

The Grandstand

Free parking daily.

Photo: Facebook/The Grandstand

We're noticing a pattern here. The more ulu or inaccessible a place is, the more likely you are to enjoy free parking.

Address: 720 Dunearn Road, S(789631)

OUE Downtown/Downtown Gallery

Free parking from Mon-Fri from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, all day on Saturday, Sunday & PH with a minimum spending of $10.

Before 2 January 2019, this was the true "hidden" gem in the CBD. Free parking in the most expensive part of town?! It was a dream for people going for a fitness class, or grabbing a bite at Lau Pa Sat.

With the new update, customers have to spend a minimum of $10 (maximum 2 receipts) at any Downtown Gallery stores or F&B outlets to qualify for free parking. Still a sweet deal we reckon, when you consider the other exorbitant parking fees in the CBD.

Address: 6A Shenton Way, S(068809)

West Coast Park

Free parking at carparks 2 and 3.

Photo: NParks

Parking at East Coast Park may no longer be free, but there's still West Coast Park… although this applies only if you're the disciplined type who can haul yourself out of bed early in the morning to exercise.

Address: 34 West Coast Park, S(127711)

Clarke Quay

Free parking from 12:30pm to 1:29pm from Monday to Friday, $1.28 for first hour afterwards, then $0.43 for subsequent 15 minutes.

To make people feel better about the fact that they're about to get ripped off, Clarke Quay tries to lure the lunchtime crowds by offering free parking. We just hope that helps subsidise the cost of your $20 beer.

Address: 3 River Valley Road, S(179019)

Dempsey Hill

Free parking daily.

Photo: Facebook/Dempsey Hill

Dempsey Hill is one of those places that is a pain to visit if you don't have a car. But if you do, you're rewarded amply for your atas-ness with free all-day parking.

Address: Dempsey Rd, Singapore 249679

Gillman Barracks

Free parking at Gillman Barracks:

For the first hour before 5 pm from Mondays to Fridays

From 11 am to 7 pm on Saturdays

From 7 am to 7 pm on Sundays and public holidays.

Photo: Facebook/Gillman Barracks

If you've never even stepped into the Gillman Barracks (who cares about art, right?), you might be interested in the fact there are some restaurants there… and that parking is free before 5 pm from Mondays to Fridays and on the weekends.

Address: 7 Lock Road, S(108935)

IMM

Free 2-hour parking daily for first entry only from Monday to Friday (excluding PH), then $1.07 for third hour and $0.30 per subsequent 15 minutes.

Photo: The Straits Times

IMM's got a lot of competition from the other Jurong East malls these days, which is probably why they're the only ones who still offer free parking after JCube decided to withdraw the privilege.

Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21, S(609601)

Jurong Point

Free parking from Monday to Thursday (excluding PH) for two hours between 12pm to 2pm, $1.07 per subsequent hour or part thereof until 5pm.

Photo: The Straits Times

Each time I enter Jurong Point (which is, admittedly, not often), I feel like I'm Mufasa falling into that wildebeest stampede. But with a rather generous two hours of free parking, Jurong West dwellers might be encouraged to brave the crowds and head there for lunch.

Address: 1 Jurong West Central 2, S(648886)

Leisure Park Kallang

First half an hour free from Mondays to Fridays, then $0.70 per subsequent 30 minutes from 8.15 am to 6 pm.

Photo: Leisure Park Kallang

You might have all the grace of an elephant at an ice skating rink and your bowling balls might always head straight for the longkang, but you should still visit Leisure Park Kallang if you need a quick 3o-minute long free parking session.

Address: 5 Stadium Walk, S(397693)

Singapore Flyer

Free parking from 12pm to 2pm on Monday to Friday (no PH), subsequently $2 per hour or part thereof.

Photo: Facebook/Singapore Flyer

Office workers in the area can park for free at the Singapore Flyer during lunchtime. Even if the only time you bother to venture that close to the giant ferris wheel is, um, never, this is a pretty attractive incentive to try out the restaurants in the area.

Address: 30 Raffles Avenue, S(039803)

Pasir Ris Park

Free parking from 10pm to 8.30am the following day at Carpark B and E.

Photo: NParks

Some people like Pasir Ris Park for its tranquil views of the sea. Well, while it used to offer free all-day parking at Carpark D, now it only offers free parking at carparks B and E from 10 pm to 8.30 am.

Address: Pasir Ris Close

Chinese Garden

Free parking daily for first hour between 6am to 6pm, then $0.50 per subsequent 30 min.

Photo: NParks

This place is like Haw Par Villa minus the ten courts of hell and uh, all the other bizarre statues. Exotically oriental, cheap to visit and filled with mosquitoes.

Address: 1 Chinese Garden Road, S(619795)

Labrador Nature Reserve

Free parking daily.

Photo: NParks

Labrador Park connects to Mount Faber, where parking is also free, so hike between the two without paying a single cent.

Address: Labrador Villa Road, S(001340)

Alexandra Retail Centre

Free parking from 6:30pm to 11pm on weekdays, 7am to 11pm on weekends and public holidays.

Photo: Facebook/ARC - Alexandra Retail Centre

This shopping mall near Mapletree Business City has the distinction of being one of the few malls in the country without an H&M, Uniqlo or anything interesting, but who cares when they're bestowing upon us one of the most generous free parking offers in town, for a shopping mall anyway.

Address: 460 Alexandra Road, S(119963)

The Rail Mall

Free parking daily.

Photo: The Rail Mall

Whether you're there to get your groceries at Cold Storage, or to visit the restaurants, or just to admire the unique architecture of the building on this narrow plot of land, you'll be happy to hear that parking is free. Just be careful though, there are only 95 parking lots available.

Address: 380 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 678040

Zhongshan Mall

Free parking from 12 to 2pm from Mondays to Fridays, then $1.60 for first hour, and for 2 hours on weekends (first entry only).

Photo: Zhongshan Mall

Those unfamiliar with the Balestier area won't be familiar with this small-sized mall, but it does have a handful of well-known restaurants such as Thai Express, Crystal Jade Kitchen and Toast Box. So if you're driving in the area and in need of a lunch stop, definitely make use of the free parking during lunchtime on weekdays.

Address: 20 Ah Hood Road, S(329984)

Our Tampines Hub

Free parking from 12 to 2pm on weekdays, then $0.02 per minute, and from 12am to 6pm on all public holidays.

Photo: Our Tampines Hub

If you don't actually live in Tampines, you've probably never heard of Our Tampines Hub, a new community and lifestyle centre set up by the People's Association with a library, swimming complex, football pitch and of course, a shopping mall (this is Singapore after all). Not that we're complaining, since parking is free during lunchtime on weekdays and on all public holidays.

Address: 1 Tampines Walk, S(528523)

BreadTalk Building IHQ

Free parking for first hour on weekdays 6 am to 6 pm, and from 6 am to 11.50 pm on weekends and public holidays.

Photo: BreadTalkIHQ

This shopping mall in the Paya Lebar area deserves a prize not just for its name, but also for the fact that it offers free first hour evening parking, as well as all day parking on weekends and public holidays. Those who frequent nearby Geylang (for the durians, of course!) might want to take note.

Address: 30 Tai Seng Street, S(534013)

Midview City @ Sin Ming Lane

Free parking for the first hour from 7 am to 7 pm; and from 7 pm to 12 am. On Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, enjoy free parking from 7 am to 12 am.

Photo: Midview City

What's there at Sin Ming Lane? Well it's pretty near to Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, and an easy 10-minute walk to the food haven at Upper Thomson. This is really awesome because anyone who has been to Upper Thomson know how hard it is to get parking there.

Address: 18 Sin Ming Lane S(573960)

TradeHub 21

Free parking for first hour on Mon to Fri from 7pm to 12am, $1 for additional hour, and all day on weekends.

Photo: Jurong.sg

Not sure why you would be hanging around TradeHub 21, which is an industrial building in Jurong East. But the free parking offer on weekends makes it an attractive proposition for those who don't mind walking half an hour to the big malls at Jurong East.

Address: 8 Boon Lay Way, S(609964)

Mount Faber

Free parking daily.

Photo: NParks

Now we know why Mount Faber is one of Singaporeans' favourite paktor spots.

Address: 109 Mount Faber Road, S(099203)

This article was first published in MoneySmart.