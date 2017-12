Twenty-six people were taken to hospital after an accident involving several vehicles occurred near Woodlands Checkpoint today (Dec 20) at around 6am.

Stomp contributor Ching Hui passed by the scene of the accident as he was driving into Singapore from Johor Bahru this morning.

According to him, the accident involved a bus, an MPV car and two lorries.

"The accident caused a jam as the left-lane was closed," said the Stomp contributor.

In response to Stomp media queries, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said that they were alerted to the accident at Woodlands Crossing at about 6.10am and that 26 people were taken to hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.