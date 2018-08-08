37-year-old driver dies after crashing into tree along Sheares Ave, passenger taken to hospital

A 37-year-old driver was killed after he lost control of his car, crashed through a road barrier and into a tree along Sheares Avenue on Tuesday night (Aug 7).

A male passenger, also 37, was conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Stomp contributor Adrian, who passed by the scene at around 10pm, alerted Stomp to the accident.

He said: "A white car went off the road, hit the road barrier on the left and crashed into a tree.

"The area was too dark for my in-car camera to capture, but I turned my head left and saw that the car was badly damaged. Its doors were all open.

"There were three police cars and five traffic police bikes at the scene. I also saw the ambulance and paramedics."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car along Sheares Avenue, towards Central Boulevard, at 8.43pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp that it responded to the accident and found the driver unresponsive.

Attempts to resuscitate the driver using rescue tools were made. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.