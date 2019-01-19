4-room HDB resale unit with geometric-patterned designs

Home to a well-travelled young professional, this 968sqf four-room HDB resale flat was a space where the homeowner wanted to showcase her unique collection of knick-knacks, which she amassed over the years of travelling.

With the help of interior designers from Spores_Studio, the home has aesthetics inspired by Ester Stewart's geometrical paintings. Many corners of the home are decorated with geometric patterns on the walls, complemented with pastel colours.



Photo: Home & Decor

A bespoke brass and solid timber shelf cum divider was designed between the entrance foyer and living room. Not only does it draw the eye in, it also helps add a sense of privacy in the living area.

Photo: Home & Decor​

Furnishing with pieces such as the rocking chair, and Rail TV console from Journey East, helps add a refreshing splash of pastel hues.

For the dining area, the homeowner chose a dining table and lamp from BoConcept, as well as Eames classic chairs from Xtra.

As part of the $48,000 renovation, wood-look finishes were used in the kitchen, which has lots of cabinets to hide away tools and accessories.

Photo: Home & Decor​

For the common bathroom, the designers chose terrazzo-look tiles and paired it with green laminate for the cabinetry. Brass fixtures such as the hanging lamp add a modern, elegant touch.

Photo: Home & Decor​

For the master bathroom, the vanity counter has chevron-patterned doors to tie in with the geometric-inspired aesthetics in the rest of the home.



Photo: Home & Decor

The geometric patterns continue into the master bedroom, which is kept pared down, and complete with a rose gold Kartell Componibili cabinet as the bedside table.

This article was first published in Home & Decor