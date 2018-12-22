4 teens arrested after midnight brawl at Boon Lay involving over 20

According to Chinese paper Shin Min Daily, more than 20 people were involved in the fight, which lasted around 10 minutes.

SINGAPORE - The police arrested four youths after a brawl which happened around midnight at 221A Boon Lay Place on Friday (Dec 21).

Authorities were alerted to the fight, classified as a case of rioting, at 12.17am. A 21-year-old man was taken conscious to the National University Hospital.

The four arrested were all males, aged between 15 and 18. The police also said that they expect to make more arrests.

According to Chinese paper Shin Min Daily, more than 20 people were involved in the fight, which lasted around 10 minutes.

A parang was also reportedly used in the fight.

