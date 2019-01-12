6 injured as glass panel shatters at International Business Park foodcourt

The glass panel shattered on Jan 10, 2019, injuring six.

SINGAPORE - Six people were injured when a glass panel shattered at the foodcourt of Icon @ IBP in Jurong East on Thursday (Jan 10).

According to Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao, the six people who were injured were sitting at two tables near the glass panel when it broke.

An eyewitness, Mr Liu Yi De, 27, told Wanbao that the person who was most severely injured was sitting closest to the glass panel when it broke. The victim suffered several cuts and wounds, Mr Liu said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident at 3A International Business Park Road at 12.25pm on Thursday.

One person was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital while three others declined to be taken to hospital, SCDF said.

Mr Tan Yew Chin, Ascendas-Singbridge chief executive for Singapore and South-east Asia, which manages Icon @ IBP, confirmed that six people were injured.

One person was taken to hospital and was discharged on Thursday, while the other five suffered minor injuries, Mr Tan said.

The building management is currently investigating the cause of the incident, he added.

"The safety of our tenants and visitors remains our utmost priority," Mr Tan said.

"We take this incident seriously and are following up with the affected people to ensure that their well-being is taken care of."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.