6 million durians consumed by Singaporeans in the first half of this year: Report

Amid falling durian prices due to an oversupply from Malaysia, some in Singapore have been freely enjoying the king of fruits. Sam Fruit Trading in Tampines, which had given out free durians on 16 July 2018, was swamped by customers.

About six million durians were consumed by Singaporeans in the first half of this year, reported China Press.

Durian sellers said the city-state has imported 50 per cent more durians compared to last year.

A spokesman of the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore said the nation had imported 14,300 tonnes of durian last year, and 8,900 tonnes in the first half of this year.

“The figure was already at 62 per cent of last year’s imports and 600 tonnes of them were from Malaysia.”

