6-month-old baby dies in hospital after she was found unconscious at home

6-month-old baby dies in hospital after she was found unconscious at home
Shin Min Daily News reported that the baby had been sleeping when the maid realised that the infant was not moving at all.
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
Tee Zhuo
The Straits Times
Aug 07, 2018

SINGAPORE - A six-month-old baby died in hospital on Saturday afternoon (Aug 4) after she was found unconscious at home.

The infant was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital after losing consciousness at her home at Block 932A Hougang Avenue 9, Shin Min Daily News reported on Monday.

The police said that they were alerted to the incident at 4.52pm and that a 36-year-old woman is assisting with investigations.

The Straits Times understands that the woman is a Filipino maid employed by the household, and that no foul play is suspected for now.

Shin Min reported that the baby had been sleeping when the maid realised that the infant was not moving at all.

She immediately alerted the baby's parents, who are her employers.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

SPH DIGITAL NEWS / ASIAONE GROUP / Copyright © 2018. Singapore Press Holdings Ltd. Co. Regn. No. 198408262E.
Terms & Conditions Personal Data Protection Statement