61-year-old man dies after getting hit by taxi at Upper Thomson Road, cabby arrested

61-year-old man dies after getting hit by taxi at Upper Thomson Road, cabby arrested
PHOTO: Stomp
Stomp
Dec 13, 2018

A 61-year-old man died after he was hit by a taxi along Upper Thomson Road towards Thomson Road on Thursday morning (Dec 13).

The cabby was subsequently arrested for causing death by negligent act.

Stomp contributor Sarah alerted Stomp to the accident and Naaz shared a link to a video taken at the scene.

In the video posted by Facebook user Lawrence Loh, police officers can be seen directing traffic to merge onto the left-most lane while police vehicles block the other two lanes.

on Facebook

Fatal accident along Upper Thomson Rd after AMK Ave 1

Posted by Lawrence Loh on Wednesday, 12 December 2018

A blue death tent is seen in front of the police cars and a ComfortDelGro taxi is parked at the side of the road behind an ambulance.

In response to a Stomp media query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at about 6.30am.

"The pedestrian, a 61-year-old man, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene," a police spokesman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More about

Accidents - Traffic
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement