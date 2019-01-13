61-year-old motorcyclist and 17-year-old taxi passenger taken to hospital after 3-vehicle accident on SLE

A taxi driver was caught on camera colliding with a motorcycle then ramming into a car on his left along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) towards the Tampines Expressway (TPE) before Seletar West Link on Jan 9.

A 61-year-old motorcyclist and a 17-year-old taxi passenger were taken to hospital following the incident.

Several Stompers alerted Stomp to a video of the incident circulating on social media.

In the video, a taxi signals right and filters towards that direction but hits a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist falls off his bike and rolls backwards uncontrollably.

While this is happening, the taxi zigzags in a lane before colliding into a brown car in the leftmost lane.

After hitting the car, the taxi spins out of control and makes a 360 degree turn to face oncoming traffic.

The police said in response to Stomp queries: "On Jan 9 at 6.28pm, the police were alerted to an accident involving a taxi, a car and a motorcycle along SLE towards TPE.

"A motorcyclist, a 61-year-old man, and a taxi passenger, a 17-year-old woman, were conscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Sengkang General Hospital respectively."

Stomp understands that the taxi driver says the motorcycle went into his lane and hit the front right portion of the taxi.

He then lost control of his taxi and went into the fifth lane, where he collided with a car.

The motorcyclist was warded in hospital and sustained a hand injury.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the incident at 6.30pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Stomp has reached out to TransCab for comment.