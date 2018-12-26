66-year-old cyclist dies after accident along Yishun Avenue 1 on Christmas Day

PHOTO: Facebook/Evelyn Tan
Goh Yan Han
The Straits Times
Dec 26, 2018

SINGAPORE - A 66-year-old cyclist died after an accident with a car along Yishun Avenue 1 on Christmas Day.

A 26-year-old car driver has been arrested, the police said on Wednesday (Dec 26).

The police were alerted to an accident involving a car and a cyclist along Yishun Avenue 1 towards Lentor Avenue at 7.04am on Tuesday.

The cyclist was unconscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to a call for medical assistance along Yishun Avenue 1 at about 7.05am.

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, the cyclist's daughter thanked other cyclists who helped at the scene of the accident.

on Facebook

My dear father had passed away this morning after a hit n run accident ard 7am while cycling from Yishun dam towards...

Posted by Evelyn Tan on Tuesday, 25 December 2018

The Straits Times understands that the driver turned himself in some time later.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

Accidents - Traffic death
